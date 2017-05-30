Slight chance of strong/severe t-storms Wednesday evening

By Published:

The weather looks a little warmer and brighter Wednesday afternoon, but a disturbance arriving in the evening could bring gusty t-storms to part of Connecticut. A line of t-storms will likely develop in New York and Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon. We’ll track those storms as they head east early in the evening.

The best chance of strong/severe t-storms is inland, but t-storms cannot be ruled out in all of CT Wednesday evening
The best chance of strong/severe t-storms is inland, but t-storms cannot be ruled out in all of CT Wednesday evening

If clouds are stubborn and it does not reach the low/mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon, then there is a lower threat of any storms holding together as they move east into Connecticut in the evening. The time frame for any showers/storms is 6-10 pm from west to east across the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Connecticut away from the Shoreline in a 5% risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon/evening. The main threats are for hail and strong wind gusts. Specifically, the risk is a 5% chance of a severe thunderstorm within 25 miles of any point. It does not mean that there is a 5% risk of severe weather hitting your house. It’s a relatively low risk, and there is a chance the storms weaken to rain showers as they pass through Wednesday evening. We’ll track it for you on Wednesday!

