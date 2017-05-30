Slight chance of strong/severe t-storms Wednesday evening

The weather looks a little warmer and brighter Wednesday afternoon, but a disturbance arriving in the evening could bring gusty t-storms to part of Connecticut. A line of t-storms will likely develop in New York and Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon. We’ll track those storms as they head east early in the evening.

If clouds are stubborn and it does not reach the low/mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon, then there is a lower threat of any storms holding together as they move east into Connecticut in the evening. The time frame for any showers/storms is 6-10 pm from west to east across the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Connecticut away from the Shoreline in a 5% risk of severe weather Wednesday afternoon/evening. The main threats are for hail and strong wind gusts. Specifically, the risk is a 5% chance of a severe thunderstorm within 25 miles of any point. It does not mean that there is a 5% risk of severe weather hitting your house. It’s a relatively low risk, and there is a chance the storms weaken to rain showers as they pass through Wednesday evening. We’ll track it for you on Wednesday!