Some Gypsy Moth caterpillars survive May rains

LEDYARD AND OAKDALE, Conn. (WTNH) — After three years of a gypsy moth infestation, Lorraine Healy wasn’t taking any chances. She didn’t wait to see if the May rains created the fungus that would kill the caterpillars which had covered her Church Hill Road home last year. She had her Ledyard property sprayed.

“I haven’t really seen any gypsy moth caterpillars this year,” said Healy.

Still it’s too late to save some of her trees.

“On our property there’s one right here,” said Healy as she points to a tree she says is now dead.

About a dozen leafless trees will have to come down.

“It seems like there’s just about as many as there was last year,” said Nancy Hubbert who lives in the Oakdale section of Montville.

She says young caterpillars can already be seen crawling on her recycle bins and benches. She believes the rains may have helped other areas not as heavily infested.

“This is all from them and all their droppings,” explains Hubbert who points to black dots on her blue recycle bin.

She uses tape to try to keep the caterpillars away from the perennial plants she sells from her Chesterfield Road home.

“A lot of times they’ll just turn around and go back down,” said Hubbert. “But still there’s droppings non-stop.”

“We’re going to have a second application because they hatch at different times,” said Healy who is glad she had the ground spraying done. “We want to get them all.”

Others are now looking to do the same.

“It will attack the caterpillar at any life cycle so it’s not too late,” said Healy.

The crews told Healy that when they took down her trees there were egg sacks on them and that means there were a lot more caterpillars which were going to hatch.