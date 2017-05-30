Stratford Police arrest man in connection with a fatal shooting

Related Coverage 27-year-old man shot to death in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stratford police arrested a man on Monday in connection to a fatal shooting.

According to officials, police arrested 24-year-old, Brandyn Ford of Stratford in connection with the fatal shooting of Andre Pettway. They say Ford was arrested after the Stratford Police Department Special Response Team served a warrant at his residence.

Police say Ford’s warrant and arrest are the result of an ongoing investigation into the homicide by the Stratford Police Detective and Patrol Divisions. They say he was unable to post a $1.5 million bond and was brought to court Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Ford was charged with; murder, weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to minors, and reckless endangerment among other charges.