Tech Tuesday: Fashionable Fitness Trackers

(WTNH)- Fitness trackers are all the rage and have proven results of helping people with their fitness goals. Now, they’re also becoming fashionable accessories. Shana Schneider is the founder of FitStyle by Shana and she reviewed two popular ones, Bellabeat’s leaf urban and Fitbit’s Alta.

FitStyling your life means finding fitness in your everyday life and making every second count. For people who think they don’t exercise, it turns out they do. A fitness tracker shows you that exercise, by tracking steps and your activity during things like walking around the grocery store, taking a trip to the mall, or shopping at Target.