Trump’s communications director Mike Dubke resigns

Donald Trump
FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

(ABC News) — Mike Dubke, President Trump’s communications director, has resigned, ABC News has learned.

Dubke, 47, who was tasked with helping shape the president’s message, served in the post for only about three months.

He resigned May 18 but offered to stay on until the end of Trump’s first foreign trip as president, ABC News has learned.

Dubke is still going to work, and his last day has not yet been set.

Previously, he helped found Crossroads Media, a Republican media services firm.

Dubke’s resignation may serve as an opportunity to revamp Trump’s communications team, which has frequently come under criticism since he took office in January.

