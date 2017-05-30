What’s Brewing: Smartphone thumb becoming major problem

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)- On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Teresa Dufour and Ryan Kristafer talked about their Memorial Day Weekend and how they spent their time with family and friends.

Do you have smartphone thumb? It’s a real thing and doctors are warning it’s becoming a major problem in the U.S. It used to only be seen in factory workers but doctors at the Mayo Clinic say the motions you make with your thumb while using a smartphone are awkward and could cause pain and eventually arthritis.

A new summer camp in Texas is only for seniors! Camp Meraki includes all kinds of camping favorites like s’mores, kayaking, and archery but is strictly for seniors. The camp was started by “Aging is Cool,” a group that runs senior activities out of Austin. The camp aims to help seniors stay fit and make new friends.

An eight-foot alligator was spotted taking a dip in a family swimming pool in Florida. Wildlife officials called a trapper who eventually removed it from the pool and relocated it to a safer place.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s