What’s Brewing: Smartphone thumb becoming major problem

(WTNH)- On today’s edition of What’s Brewing, Teresa Dufour and Ryan Kristafer talked about their Memorial Day Weekend and how they spent their time with family and friends.

Do you have smartphone thumb? It’s a real thing and doctors are warning it’s becoming a major problem in the U.S. It used to only be seen in factory workers but doctors at the Mayo Clinic say the motions you make with your thumb while using a smartphone are awkward and could cause pain and eventually arthritis.

A new summer camp in Texas is only for seniors! Camp Meraki includes all kinds of camping favorites like s’mores, kayaking, and archery but is strictly for seniors. The camp was started by “Aging is Cool,” a group that runs senior activities out of Austin. The camp aims to help seniors stay fit and make new friends.

An eight-foot alligator was spotted taking a dip in a family swimming pool in Florida. Wildlife officials called a trapper who eventually removed it from the pool and relocated it to a safer place.