95-Year-Old WWII Pilot Reunited with the Sky in WWII B-17 Bomber

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Stratford, home of the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

The Yankee Lady B-17 G World War II Bomber is on the tarmac, uniting Veterans of all generations.

So there were over 12,000 of these bomber planes made during WWII. It took the team at the Yankee Air Museum 10 years to restore it, and now it’s one of nine that are flying in the whole world.

This aircraft carried a crew of 10. Pilot, co-pilot, navigator, bombardier, mechanic, radio operator, tail gunner, ball turret gunner, and two waist gunners. They would launch 1,000 of these (planes) in one flight.

Ed McGuinness from the Connecticut Air & Space Center, organized the event to bring CT Veterans aboard, for a ride in the sky:

We have a WWII Veteran, Korean War Veteran and Vietnam Veteran that are VIPs today that are going to fly on this aircraft today.

Don Murray was one of those gentlemen. Murray is 95 years old and was in the Army Marine Corps. – he flew in the South Pacific in 1946.

I want to fly it. Are you going on it today? Maybe they’ll let you hop in the pilot’s seat? I don’t know about that. You never know!

The aircraft is at the Sikorsky Memorial Airport until Thursday 6/1, when it will take off at 9am.

