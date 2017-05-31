95-Year-Old WWII Pilot Reunited with the Sky in WWII B-17 Bomber

By Published:
95 year old wwii pilot reunited with b17 bomber

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Stratford, home of the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

The Yankee Lady B-17 G World War II Bomber is on the tarmac, uniting Veterans of all generations.

So there were over 12,000 of these bomber planes made during WWII. It took the team at the Yankee Air Museum 10 years to restore it, and now it’s one of nine that are flying in the whole world.

This aircraft carried a crew of 10. Pilot, co-pilot, navigator, bombardier, mechanic, radio operator, tail gunner, ball turret gunner, and two waist gunners. They would launch 1,000 of these (planes) in one flight.

Ed McGuinness from the Connecticut Air & Space Center, organized the event to bring CT Veterans aboard, for a ride in the sky:

We have a WWII Veteran, Korean War Veteran and Vietnam Veteran that are VIPs today that are going to fly on this aircraft today.

Don Murray was one of those gentlemen. Murray is 95 years old and was in the Army Marine Corps. – he flew in the South Pacific in 1946.

I want to fly it. Are you going on it today? Maybe they’ll let you hop in the pilot’s seat? I don’t know about that. You never know!

The aircraft is at the Sikorsky Memorial Airport until Thursday 6/1, when it will take off at 9am.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s