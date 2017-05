(WTNH) — The American Red Cross says the time is now to donate blood before the summer begins.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment.

The American Red Cross is making a special call for donors this week at locations across the state.

You can call (800)-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here to get information on how to donate your blood and available locations in Connecticut.