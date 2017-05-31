Black bears caught on camera in Ansonia, Winsted

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s been a recent uptick in bear sightings throughout the state.

In Ansonia, a black bear cub was recently caught on camera, playing with a bird feeder at a home. Police tell News 8 that they are concerned about finding the bear’s mother.

News 8 also received a Report It video from Winsted, where a homeowner caught another black bear just passing through on her home security camera.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimates a ten percent increase in the bear population every year, as well as a rise in encounters between humans and black bears in Connecticut.

State lawmakers say there will be no bear hunting season.