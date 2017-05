TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a car crash in Tolland, according to authorities.

Officials say the accident happened Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Mile Hill Road. They say two cars were involved and one car went off the road. Mile Hill Road has reopened in the area after being closed for a short time.

The names and conditions of the people involved have not been released. It’s not clear exactly what caused the crash.