Department of Public Health launching ‘Commit to Quit’ program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department Health has announced a new program called “Commit to Quit” in an effort to help residents quit using tobacco.

According to the CDPH Tobacco Control Program, an estimates 549,000, nearly 20% of adults over the age of 18 use tobacco. According to the department, the research has shown that 83%of adult smokers have been unable to quit without support, but with users of the programs similar to the Commit to Quit program are nearly twice as likely to quit.

The department says that the program is free and provides both online and telephone support.

The program also is to include two weeks of nicotine replacement therapy, one-on-one assistance, access to a private online community, a quit guide boo, and a lifetime membership.

For more information on the program please click here.