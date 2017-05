EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven Middle School student was recognized on Wednesday for his good deeds in the community.

14-year-old Gunner Horton started running a charity for the area’s homeless when he was just 10.

His father says he’s helped feed and clothe thousands of homeless people over the past four years.

On Wednesday, Horton was given deserved public praise when he received an award and a proclamation from Mayor Joseph A. Maturo, Jr. at Joseph Melillo Middle School.