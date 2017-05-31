Former police chief charged with DUI

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a former Connecticut police chief has been charged with driving under the influence.

Officers arrested 61-year-old Alfred Fiore after he failed field sobriety tests at the scene of a minor car crash Friday. Police say Fiore refused a breathalyzer test after officers took him to Westport police headquarters.

Fiore served as the Westport police chief for seven years. He retired in 2011.

Fiore has been charged with operating under the influence. He has since been released on a $250 bond.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance June 5.

