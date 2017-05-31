Funeral set for New Haven police officer killed in Myrtle Beach crash

Courtesy: New Haven Police Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends will be remembering the New Haven police officer who was killed in a crash over the weekend in South Carolina.

Police now saying Officer Edward Douglas Jr. will be laid to rest on Monday June 5th at a church in New Haven. Douglas was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Myrtle Beach around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officer David Hartman of the New Haven Police Department confirmed to News 8 that Douglas was a police officer in the City of New Haven. Officer Hartman says Officer Douglas began his basic training at the New Haven Police Department in January of 2013. He was assigned to the department’s Community Patrol Division in August of 2013, after graduating from the academy and successfully completing his in-service training.

In late 2016, Officer Hartman says Officer Douglas was assigned to the Investigative Services Division, where he worked in the Narcotics Unit.

 

 

