Gov. Malloy to make announcement on future of York Correctional Institute

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is expected to make a big announcement regarding the future of the York Correctional Institute in Niantic.

He is also expected to talk about the state of Connecticut’s efforts to cut the crime rate and the state’s efforts to reduce recidivism.

The news conference is scheduled for 12 in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 31 at the York Correctional Institution.

Governor Malloy will be joined by Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple and other state officials.