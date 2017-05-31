Hamden Police Investigate Reports of Gunshots

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Hamden Police are investigating after a number of gunshots were heard around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say people reported hearing gunshots the area of West Easton Street and Bowen Street. Police say witnesses say they heard four gunshots.

Officers responded to that area and searched for any suspects or any potential victims, but couldn’t find any. Fortunately police say there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to give the Hamden Police Department a call at (203) 230-4000.

