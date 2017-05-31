Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin comments on potential Aetna relocation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin thinks, “…it is clear Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut.”

Mayor Bronin released a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the company’s potential move out of the state. In the statement, Bronin calls losing Aetna’s flag a “…hard blow.”

Mayor Bronin will hold a press conference at Hartford City Hall at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the possible move.

Aetna has been headquartered in Connecticut for more than 150 years.

The full statement from Mayor Bronin can be read below:

“Based on multiple conversations with Aetna’s senior leadership, I think it is clear that Aetna decided a long time ago to relocate their corporate headquarters out of Connecticut. They have said that Aetna remains committed to its Connecticut workforce, and that the Hartford campus will continue to be a substantial employment base for thousands of Aetna employees. But losing Aetna’s flag is a hard blow for the state and for the greater Hartford region. As a state, we need to act boldly to change the things that need to change. Across the country, companies are locating in places where they can recruit top talent. We don’t have to be New York or Boston to be competitive, but we have to recognize that strong, fiscally-sound, culturally-vibrant metropolitan areas are key to economic growth. Connecticut has the opportunity to be one of those places, but we need to marshal the full strength of our region and our State to invest in a strong, vibrant Capital City – not at the expense of our suburbs and small towns, but for the sake of Connecticut’s economic future, because we’re all tied together.”