Hope the dog finds a forever home

Courtesy: Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

(WTNH) — The dog named Hope found in Branford nearly starved to death now has a new home.

The chosen adopter for Hope is the head nurse of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter and her husband.

The couple says they are thrilled to be chosen as Hope’s forever home.

They realize that none of this would have been possible without the incredible community effort, the thousands of dollars that were donated and all of the around-the-clock veterinary care that has helped to keep her alive and going.   The family says their goal is to give Hope the happiest, safest, and most loving home possible.

Hope was found back in March on the side of a road in Branford. She was so weak that she could barely stand.

