(CNN) — It’s not your ordinary snapshot. The International Space Station provided a photo of the Grand Canyon.

It was taken by the Sally Ride EarthKAM.

Middle school students control the camera, and take pictures as the Space Station crisscrosses the globe.

By the way, if you’d like to take a shot from the space station, middle school students and teachers can sign up at the EarthKAM website. That’s earthkam.org.