Lawyer found hiding in hotel charged with theft from client

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford lawyer has been charged with stealing from a client after police found him hiding in a hotel room.

A state judge called Wayne Francis a public menace during an arraignment Tuesday and set his bail at $2 million.

The Hartford Courant reports that Francis is charged with stealing $217,000 from one client and is suspected of taking $100,000 more from other clients.

Judge Joan Alexander in New Britain also suspended Francis’ law license while complaints by other clients are investigated, and she called him unfit to be an attorney.

A lawyer for Francis didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Francis was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Manchester. Police say he refused to leave the room and forced authorities to get a search warrant.