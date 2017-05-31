Man who threw baby off Connecticut bridge faces sentencing

Tony Moreno

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who threw his baby son to his death off a 90-foot-high bridge is facing a possible life prison sentence on a murder conviction.

Twenty-three-year-old Tony Moreno is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Middletown Superior Court. A jury convicted him of murder and risk of injury to a child in February.

Police say Moreno threw his 7-month-old son, Aaden, off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown in July 2015. He then jumped off himself, but survived.

Moreno’s relationship with the boy’s mother had become strained in the months leading up to Aaden’s killing. She refused his marriage proposal, and a custody dispute was settled just days before the bridge incident.

Moreno testified that he accidentally dropped Aaden while on the bridge and did not intend to harm him.

