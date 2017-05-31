Motorcycle crash injures two in East Haddam

FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – State police say a motorcycle stuck a large deer in East Haddam leaving the driver and a passenger injured.

The accident happened as the motorcycle was turning from Route 149 onto Route 150 at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Michael Sullivan, of Montville, tried unsuccessfully to avoid the animal. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition at last report.

A passenger, Laura Ferguson, of Salem, was also taken to a hospital, but her injuries were not as severe. Police are looking for anyone who saw what happened as the investigate the accident.

