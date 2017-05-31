New Haven firefighter facing multiple charges in West Haven shooting incident

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven firefighter is on administrative leave as he faces multiple charges related to a shooting incident in West Haven last Friday.

According to West Haven police, 35-year-old Darnell Tucker, of West Haven, allegedly fired a gun Friday night. Police said Tucker was under the influence at the time of the shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston spoke with News 8 Wednesday morning, and confirmed that Tucker is on administrative leave. The New Haven Fire Department would not comment on the investigation any further.

New Haven Fire Union President and Battalion Chief Frank Ricci also spoke with News 8 Wednesday morning, and stated, “The union, nor the employee, have been notified of any action against the employee; and no members are currently on administrative leave.”

Tucker is facing multiple charges, including two counts criminal mischief, carrying a firearm under the influence, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $10,000. He is due in Milford Superior Court on June 30th.