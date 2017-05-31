Family of New London veteran receives Korean War medals

(WTNH) — A New London veteran’s family has received the honors he earned during the Korean War.

The medals, which include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star, were posthumously presented by Congressman Joe Courtney to relatives of Custer Serbascewicz during a ceremony in Norwich on Wednesday.

The family plans to share the medals and his legacy with their children who they hope will continue the effort to bring the veteran who remains missing in action home.

Serbascewicz was 28-years old when he went missing.

“He’s probably proud and honored that they did this for him and as far as the family goes we’re pretty proud of him and honored,” said Steve Savage of Willimantic, a nephew of Serbascewicz.

Wednesday’s presentation took place at the Veterans Coffee House which provides veterans with a place to gather every Wednesday.