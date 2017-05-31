New London man arrested for numerous narcotics violations

(Photo Courtesy: New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man was arrested on Tuesday evening and is being charged with several narcotics violations.

New London police arrested Patrick Hairston, 48, while doing a Quality of Life patrol in the area. The Quality of Life patrols are designed to address drug activity concerns in the city.

Officers seized approximately 4.3 grams of heroin, 15.8 grams of cocaine, and 7.4 grams of marijuana, along with a digital scale and $765.

Hairston was charged with Possession of Heroin With Intent to Sell, Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, and Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell, among other charges.

Further investigation by New London police is ongoing.

