New survey reveals how small businesses feel about paid leave

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new survey reveals how many small Connecticut business owners favor paid leave.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will join the Campaign for Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) at the State Capitol to reveal the results of a new survey.

According to a poll commissioned by the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund (CWEALF), 77% of Conecticut’s small business owners favor establishing a paid family and medical leave program.

The poll also reveals that 79% o the small businesses surveyed favor establishing a PFML program as well.

This poll, along with the more than 40 small businesses that have signed on in support of the Campaign, confirms that when the business community understands and receives accurate information about the proposal, they overwhelmingly support paid family and medical leave.  It’s time to rise above the false rhetoric spread by the business lobby and truly support small employers and the workers who keep their businesses running.” – Catherine Bailey, CWEALF

These results will be shared at the State Capitol on Wednesday in the presence of small business owners, at 9:30 a.m.

