Police: Girl, 14, says she was drugged, raped by 8 men

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly held a 14-year-old girl at a home against her will and drugged and raped her.

Court documents show 20-year-old Miguel Pagan pleaded not guilty this month to charges alleging he sexually assaulted the teen in the basement of a New Britain home in April.

Police say the teen told officers that Pagan and seven of his friends drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say Pagan admitted to picking up the victim on April 7 and told police he had sex with the victim.

The victim alleges Pagan threatened her with a gun and rubbed a powder on her mouth. Police say the powder was the synthetic drug “Molly.”

Documents say the teen had gone missing for about six days.