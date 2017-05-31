Police release Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest video

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods can’t follow simple instructions during a dazed and disoriented encounter with police in dash-cam footage that Jupiter released Wednesday night.

During a field sobriety test, Woods swayed as he straddled the white line and could not take a step in the heel-to-toe method. When asked to raise his right hand, he started to raise his left hand when the officer corrected him.

Eventually, his hands were behind his back as he was arrested and placed in the back seat of a patrol car.

The footage came from his arrest Monday in the dark of early morning when Jupiter police noticed his Mercedes parked on the side of a six-lane road, part of it in the road and part of it in the bicycle lane.

Police found Woods sound asleep behind the wheel, according to an incident report. The engine was running, the brake lights were on and the right turn signal was blinking. Police also released photos of his car that showed both tires flat with minor damage around the bumpers.

When the officer asks Woods where he had been, the 14-time major champion says, “LA.” He says he was headed down to Orange County.

Woods said, “No” when asked if he had been drinking. When he told them he was taking medication, police muted part of the tape in which Woods describes it.

A breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00 percent. Woods later said his condition was caused by prescription medications.

Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County court on the DUI charge.