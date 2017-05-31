Police seek driver who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in Milford

(Milford Police)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford police are looking for a driver who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage by doing donuts, before running over a bicycle last week.

Police say the incident happened at around 7 p.m. on May 21st when the driver of a silver/gray two door Nissan pick-up truck was doing donuts on the Laurel Beach Association Property on Court Street. This caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to police.

When an area resident rode his bicycle onto the property to stop the driver, police say the suspect drove the truck toward the resident, causing him to fall off his bike. The suspect then ran over his bicycle.

Witnesses were able to give police the possible license plate of 907 or 908 with CV.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspect is urged to contact police at (203) 878-6551.

