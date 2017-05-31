Postal worker from West Haven charged with theft after allegedly stealing mail

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A postal worker from West Haven has been charged with multiple counts of theft after she allegedly stole mail last year and early this year.

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre Daly announced Wednesday that Ana Guity, 30, of West Haven, has been charged with three counts of theft of mail matter by a U.S. postal employee. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned the indictment charging Guity on May 18.

Guity appeared in court in Bridgeport on Tuesday, where she pled not guilty to the charges and was released on $25,000 bond.

As stated in court, Guity was a U.S. Postal Service window clerk at post offices in Westbrook and Chester. In late 2016 and early 2017, officials say Guity stole letters from the mail, mainly greeting cards that may contain gift cards or cash.

U.S. Attorney Daly stressed that charges are only allegations and do not imply guilt.

If convicted, Guity could face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of the indictment.

According to officials, Guity is a citizen of Honduras and a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and is prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ray Miller.