(WTNH) — Health insurers, Anthem Health Plans and ConnectiCare Benefits, Inc. (CBI), have been notified by Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade that their will be public hearings for health rate requests for 2018 on June 14th.

Anthem is requesting an average increase of 33.8 percent for policies marketed both on and off the state exchange. Access Health CT has requested an average increase of 17.5 percent for policies sold exclusively on the exchange.

The hearings are part of the Department’s statutory review of health insurance rates in the fully insured market. The hearing for Anthem will begin at 9:00 a.m. The hearing for CBI will begin no earlier than 1:00 p.m.

The hearings will be held at the Department’s 7th floor hearing room on 153 Market Street, a public building that also houses the Federal Social Security Office, Capital Community College, and the Hartford Board of Education.

During the hearing, you will have two opportunities during the hearings to comment; at the beginning and end of each hearing. Every person is limited to three minutes per person.