Undocumented students to rally in Hartford for financial aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a big push at the Capitol to persuade lawmakers undocumented college students need access to financial aid. A bill that would do just that is not likely to get the support it needs.

There are two bills. One in the House and one in the Senate. Together they would allow students to get financial aid here in Connecticut, regardless of their immigration status. The proposed legislation is getting both praise and criticism. All of it known as the “Students for a Dream Movement.”

On Wednesday morning, a coalition of higher education institutions, labor groups, faith leaders and community organizations will stand with undocumented students in support of the two bills.Those who support it say it will equalize access to financial aid at public colleges and universities, adding it will benefit colleges and Connecticut’s economy and comes at zero cost to the state.

Two weeks ago undocumented students made their way to the Speaker of the House to throw support behind all of this. One of the people spearheading that effort is Eric Cruz Lopes. He submitted a petition with thousands of signatures in support of the bill. Two days before that, he was arrested for writing anti-Trump graffiti on the UConn campus. Police have been investigating him for nearly 6 months.They say he confessed to that graffiti and is now facing 103 different charges.

There are now concerns that his arrest could hurt this entire movement.

“It is contradicting to that, they want the right of freedom and they have those freedoms but then to denigrate somebody’s name, no matter if you like the person or not, to me that is unacceptable,” said Dave Yaccarino, (R)North Haven.

“The poor decisions of one student should not become an excuse for people to paint all of these hard-working deserving young people with that same brush,” said Sen. Martin Looney / (D) New Haven.

This bill has lost a significant amount of support and will most likely not even make it to the floor for a vote. There are also a number of people who find this bill troubling, saying undocumented students should not receive financial aid, adding that it takes away from those students who are legal citizens.