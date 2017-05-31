Reducing the risk of cancer in your pet

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A tail wagging, happy go lucky Walter — greets his doctor at The Veterinary Cancer Center.

“His lymph nodes feel fantastic,” says Veterinarian Dr. Gerald Post.

The basset hound was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

“Walter is getting injectable chemotherapy right now and he is doing fantastically,” says owner Jennifer McDaniel.

Dr. Post is a cancer specialist and says unfortunately, cancer is common among pets, “50% of dogs over ten will die of cancer and it’s the number one health concern of most pet owners.”

The steps are similar to preventing cancer in pets as in owners.

“I would say about a third of the cancers can be prevented,” says Dr. Post, “by doing things like adjusting your environment, adjusting your diet and adjusting your
exercise levels.”

Also — being mindful of anything out of the ordinary, “Checking and making sure that any lumps, bumps or cancerous growth are found early.”

As in humans, early detection leads to treatment.

Another dog is being treated in the radiation room.

“We’re just trying to fix him,” says technician Danielle Petrini, “Mapping out the location of the mass before I treat the mass.”

Dr. Post says there’s almost always something that can be done for his four legged patients, “There are a broader range of therapeutic options now than there have been over the last 15 years. We are more and more able to offer something for everybody who walks through our door.”

On this day, good news for the 8 year old.

“He is still in remission,” says Dr. Post.

Jennifer responds, “Yay. The hard part is, you never know how things are going to go, what’s going to happen but for right now he’s happy and he’s doing well and we’re enjoying our days together.”

Typically, there are a number of ongoing clinical trials for potential treatment options offered at The Veterinary Cancer Center.

Dr. Post is also the founder of the Animal Cancer Foundation which funds research in finding cures in pets and people.

For more information – http://www.acfoundation.org

The Veterinary Cancer Center is in Norwalk – call 203-838-6626 or log onto http://www.theveterinarycancercenter.com

