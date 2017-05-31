Save the Sound enlists volunteers to monitor water quality

By Published:
(Photo Courtesy: Tina Detelj/WTNH)

(WTNH) — Save the Sound has announced it will be enlisting volunteers to help the organization track the sound’s water quality.

The unified water study will use so-called “Sound Sleuths” to take water samples from embankments which feed into Long Island Sound.

Members of Save the River – Save the Hills will monitor the water in the Niantic River.

There is concern that proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency could impact federally funded monitoring of the sound.

“Concerns is putting it mildly. I’m terrified. I’m terrified that we’ve made so much progress. I’m terrified that we’re going to take steps backward,” said Fred Grimsey of Save the River – Save the Hills.

The groups, which will test 25 different sites on both the Connecticut and the New York sides of Long Island Sound will all use the same high tech monitoring equipment to ensure the results are accurate.

5 31 17 save the sound 1 Save the Sound enlists volunteers to monitor water quality
(Photo Courtesy: Tina Detelj/WTNH)
5 31 17 save the sound 3 Save the Sound enlists volunteers to monitor water quality
(Photo Courtesy: Tina Detelj/WTNH)
5 31 17 save the sound 4 Save the Sound enlists volunteers to monitor water quality
(Photo Courtesy: Tina Detelj/WTNH)

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s