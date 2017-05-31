Save the Sound enlists volunteers to monitor water quality

(WTNH) — Save the Sound has announced it will be enlisting volunteers to help the organization track the sound’s water quality.

The unified water study will use so-called “Sound Sleuths” to take water samples from embankments which feed into Long Island Sound.

Members of Save the River – Save the Hills will monitor the water in the Niantic River.

There is concern that proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency could impact federally funded monitoring of the sound.

“Concerns is putting it mildly. I’m terrified. I’m terrified that we’ve made so much progress. I’m terrified that we’re going to take steps backward,” said Fred Grimsey of Save the River – Save the Hills.

The groups, which will test 25 different sites on both the Connecticut and the New York sides of Long Island Sound will all use the same high tech monitoring equipment to ensure the results are accurate.