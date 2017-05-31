Shoplifter hits Hamden 7-Eleven store

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police are looking for a man who is accused of shoplifting from the 7-Eleven store on Dixwell Avenue.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 28th. According to investigators, a man walked into the store with an “insulated type” of shopping bag, which he then proceeded to fill with merchandise.

The man was scene leaving the store on a gold-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer William Pesanelli of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.