Smash-and-grab burglar nabbed in Hartford

(Image: South Windsor Police Department)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police say the suspect in a smash-and-grab burglary in their town turned up in Hartford “within hours” of their social media post.

South Windsor police thanked Hartford detectives on Thursday morning, saying the two departments “will be working together to tie them to our burglary and others.”

The smash-and-grab burglary occurred on Monday at 5:47 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Wednesday afternoon.

South Windsor police posted photos of the two burglars entering the Valero Fasmart at 180 Sullivan Avenue with cardboard boxes police say they “brought to steal cigarettes with.”

The men made off in an older green, mid-90s Honda 4-door sedan. The car had tinted windows and a rear spoiler on the trunk deck, among other distinguishing characteristics.

The two men were located hours after this post was issued, say South Windsor police.

