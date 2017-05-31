Strong storms possible late today

Every day we look ahead to the next few weeks in the hopes that this rainy and cool patter can break for Connecticut. We see periods of pretty nice weather, but overall it has been chilly, dreary, cool, and in my opinion very frustrating! Our forecast for today is the same, but we are watching the risk for some severe weather. Here’s what you can expect.

This Afternoon: Sunshine will actually return with a first view of blue skies in quite some time. Because of this, the areas with sun will be the warmest ones. Expect the high temps to get somewhere into the 70s for those locations.

PM Drive: No weather troubles expected heading into the commute, we will even see some sunshine so grab those sun glasses!

8 PM: Storms move into the state anytime after 7pm. The likelihood of severe weather is greatest in the northwest, least in the southeast. Here’s a view at 9 tonight showing the storms rolling through. There is not a ton of humidity in the air, so even though we are looking at downpours, flooding is unlikely.

The biggest threat with these storms are small hail and some wind damage.

Tomorrow AM: Any storms are out of the state shortly after midnight, and some fog is expected tonight. After that, clearing skies set up tomorrow with a nice forecast for Thursday! The weekend is iffy though, CLICK HERE for all the details on that.