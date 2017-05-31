Strong storms possible late today

By Published:

Every day we look ahead to the next few weeks in the hopes that this rainy and cool patter can break for Connecticut. We see periods of pretty nice weather, but overall it has been chilly, dreary, cool, and in my opinion very frustrating! Our forecast for today is the same, but we are watching the risk for some severe weather. Here’s what you can expect.

This Afternoon: Sunshine will actually return with a first view of blue skies in quite some time. Because of this, the areas with sun will be the warmest ones. Expect the high temps to get somewhere into the 70s for those locations.

chroma new haven pullout highs today Strong storms possible late today

PM Drive: No weather troubles expected heading into the commute, we will even see some sunshine so grab those sun glasses!

sam hour by hour6p Strong storms possible late today

8 PM: Storms move into the state anytime after 7pm. The likelihood of severe weather is greatest in the northwest, least in the southeast. Here’s a view at 9 tonight showing the storms rolling through. There is not a ton of humidity in the air, so even though we are looking at downpours, flooding is unlikely.

sam hour by hour9p Strong storms possible late today

The biggest threat with these storms are small hail and some wind damage.

chroma rain threats Strong storms possible late today

Tomorrow AM: Any storms are out of the state shortly after midnight, and some fog is expected tonight. After that, clearing skies set up tomorrow with a nice forecast for Thursday! The weekend is iffy though, CLICK HERE for all the details on that.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s