Suspect in fatal Stratford shooting held on $1.25M bail

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — The suspect in the fatal drive-by shooting in Stratford last weekend has been held on $1.25 million bail.

Brandyn Ford, of Stratford, is charged with murder and several other offenses in the shooting death Saturday night of 27-year-old Andre Pettway, of Bridgeport.

The 24-year-old Ford was arrested Tuesday at his home after police say they traced the car used in the shooting to him.

Police say Ford told them he had been driving along a city street when a group of people began firing at his car. His car has several bullet holes. Ford denied firing back.

Ford’s attorney says the evidence against his client is weak and argued for lower bail. He says the evidence shows his client was the driver but does not show he was the shooter.

