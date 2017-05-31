The most misspelled words in every state, according to Google

(ABC) — For New Yorkers, it’s “beautiful.”

For Pennsylvanians, it’s “sauerkraut.”

And for Wisconsinites, it’s, well…”Wisconsin.”

Just in time for the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee — which started on May 28 and runs to June 4 — Google trends has released a map of “America’s Most Misspelled Words.”

The map, based on data from Jan. 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017, breaks down the most commonly searched “how to spell” words by state, according to Google.

Words like “beautiful” and “pneumonia” seem to be among the most commonly searched terms across the country, and words like “sense,” “quote” and “nanny” are the most misspelled words in Oregon, Idaho and Mississippi, respectively, the data shows.

“Tomorrow” is a word that residents in Arizona and Colorado have a hard time spelling and people in Texas and Missouri commonly misspell “maintenance,” according to the Google map.

However, it looks as though the people at Google may need a little help themselves spelling the word “ninety,” as it was misspelled in the original map next to Washington, D.C.

America’s most misspelled words – it’s #spellingbee week and we mapped top “how to spell” searches by state#dataviz pic.twitter.com/oHkRHj8Eku — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Google trends tweeted it will be updating its map from Thursday morning to see which states change their results just in time for the spelling bee finals.