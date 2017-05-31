Town of North Haven holds meeting about installing new turf fields

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of North Haven is holding a public meeting on Wednesday night about installing two new synthetic turf fields at North Haven Middle School. Not everyone in the town is happy about it. People on both sides of the issue are expected to speak at the meeting.

Some studies have indicated that the material in synthetic turf fields can cause health problems like cancer. That’s one reason why some people don’t want those fields.

More than 50 people who don’t want the fields to be built have signed a petition. The North Haven Board of Education and the building committee have voted to put in the turf fields with coated rubber as part of the infill.

The public will be able to speak out about the construction of the fields on Wednesday night.

After that, the Board of Selectmen will decide whether to call a special town meeting about the issue where the Board will consider postponing the construction until more studies regarding health risks are available or whether to put in natural grass fields.

“Tonight’s meeting is not designed to overturn the votes that were taken because within the rules and regulations of the government, the Board of Ed and the building committee have already voted on the turf field,” said First Selectman Michael Freda of North Haven.