Unruly patron arrested at Milford restaurant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Tolland man is under arrest after police say he was thrown out of a Milford restaurant for being unruly and then tried to fight officers that were called to the restaurant.

Milford Police have charged 27-year-old Kyle Romitti with breach of peace 2nd, interfering / resisting arrest and criminal attempt assault on a police officer.

Police say they were called to a restaurant on Daniel Street on May 28th for an unruly patron, at which time Romitti attempted to fight officers in front of the restaurant after he was thrown out of it. Police say he threw a punch at an officer but missed him and was then arrested.