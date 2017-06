WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man accused of trying to drag a State Trooper during a traffic stop is out on bond on Wednesday.

Dennis Rolon turned himself in on Wednesday.

Police say he was driving erratically, near the scene of a crash police were responding to a couple of weeks ago.

A trooper stopped Rolon, but when they approached, they say he took off.

A trooper reaching into the driver’s window was forced to run alongside of the car before he was able to get free.