WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police are searching for the woman who they say stole baby formula from a store in Waterford.

Police believe the woman stole the baby formula from a Target store on Tuesday night around 7:00 p.m.

Surveillance photos captured a woman wearing a pink sweatshirt leaving the store.

Police say she left in a silver sedan.

If you may know who the woman is or have information that may be able to help police with their investigation, you are asked to call them.