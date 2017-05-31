What’s Brewing: Trump’s covfefe and a new security camera that recognizes faces

(WTNH)- In today’s What’s Brewing segment, Teresa and Ryan talked about President Trump’s mysterious “covfefe” tweet. The tweet said “Despite the constant negative press co-vfefe.”

It immediately went viral and people started making shirts and hats. Several hours later the President poked fun at it tweeting “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee takes place this week in Washington. In honor of that, Google has released its list of America’s most misspelled words by state this year. Connecticut’s was “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins.

Beyonce took some time over the holiday weekend to show off her growing baby bump. The new picture was posted to her Instagram page and features her 5 year old daughter Blue Ivy. Beyonce and husband Jay Z made the announcement that they’re expecting twins back in February.

A new security camera can recognize faces. The Nest Cam IQ has a zoom feature that activates when a person walks by and follows them to get a clear shot. The indoor camera will then send an alert to your phone with a picture of the person’s face. The camera will be available at the end of June and costs 299 dollars plus a monthly video storage subscription fee.

Seniors at Bahsa High School in Chandler, Arizona have a unique tradition of throwing all their papers down a stairwell. The waterfall of paper was caught on camera this year. Don’t worry, the mess isn’t left for the janitors, underclassmen are left to clean it up.