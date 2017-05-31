Wolcott teacher resigns amid alleged theft investigation

Related Coverage Police investigate possible theft involving Wolcott teacher

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– A Wolcott teacher has resigned due to an alleged theft investigation, the Superintendent confirmed Wednesday.

The Superintendent of Wolcott Schools, Tony Gasper, Ed.D., told News 8 that there is an ongoing investigation involving one of their teachers, and that teacher, identified as Jane Gargano, has resigned because of it.

Related: Police investigate possible theft involving Wolcott teacher

In a letter to parents and staff sent on Tuesday afternoon, Gasper clarifies that the investigation no way involves any threat to students or had an impact in the classroom, nor involves Board of Education funds. He however, said he could not give any more details as the police investigation is active.

Below is the letter sent to the Wolcott school community:

Hello Wolcott Families & Staff, I’d like to inform you, to the degree that I can, of a very serious matter for our school district. In the near future, you should expect to see press coverage of a matter involving one of our teachers. Because this is a personnel matter and also an active police investigation, I am not able to give you a full description but I do want to assure you of some important details:

1. The matter in no way involves any threat to student safety or well-being.

2. The matter in no way involves Board of Education funds.

3. The matter did not have a negative impact on students’ work in the classroom.

I realize that a message like this can be disconcerting but I want to assure you that the Board of Education, school administrators, the full staff, and I are committed to ensuring a safe, productive, and nurturing learning environment for all of our students. In partnership,

Tony Gasper, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools