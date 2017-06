NORTH ATTELBORO, Mass. (WTNH) — The town of North Attleboro, Mass. is seeking more than $93,000 in real estate back taxes from the late Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez hanged himself in prison back in April while serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder.

The unpaid taxes date back to 2014 as the home is in tax title status and a lien must be paid before it can be sold.

The former New England Patriots tight end bought the home in 2012 for $1.3 million.