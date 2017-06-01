Arrigoni Bridge reopens but search for man’s body continues

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Arrigoni Bridge has reopened Thursday morning after it was shutdown Wednesday night for police activity.

Everything is back to normal now, but all night long, the Arrigoni Bridge was closed for a police investigation. State police are calling this a suicide with a firearm, but the man’s body ended up falling off that bridge.

It happened a little before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Middletown police and fire departments, along with the Coast Guard, all put boats in the water to try to find the man’s body. That was a tough job. The Connecticut River usually has a pretty strong current. That current even stronger right now with all the rain we’ve had lately. Combine that with the darkness, and the fact that a line of strong thunderstorms came through in the middle of the night, and they did not have any luck in locating that body.

The State Police Major Crime unit was called in to process the scene on the bridge. While they were doing that, the eastbound lanes of the bridge had to be closed, so for hours overnight you could not drive from Middletown to Portland across the Arrigoni Bridge.

That part of the investigation is now over, and all lanes are back open. No word from police as to who this man was or why he would walk out into the middle of a bridge in order to kill himself with a gun.

The timing is certainly interesting. Almost two years ago, Tony Moreno threw his 7-month-old son off that same bridge, killing him. Moreno was sentenced Wednesday to 70 years in prison.

