Aunt of convicted arsonist gets a year in prison

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The aunt of a Connecticut teenager in prison for setting fires that terrorized a town has herself been sentenced to time behind bars.

The Courant reports that Theresa Izzo, of Enfield, was sentenced to a year in prison for fabricating evidence and witness tampering.

Prosecutors say she tried to provide an alibi for her nephew, 18-year-old Davidson Izzo, whom she described as her son. She raised her nephew because his own mother died when he was an infant.

Related: Mom pleads guilty to witness tampering in son’s arson case

According to police, Theresa Izzo had two co-workers at the diner where she worked sign letters stating that Davidson Izzo was with her at the time one fire was set.

She apologized in court.

Davdison Izzo was sentenced to five years in prison in February for setting two fires in 2014 and 2015.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s