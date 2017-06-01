Bender kitchen: Italian favorite for national olive day

(WTNH)- On national olive day, Teresa and Ryan learned how to make a spaghetti puttanesca with executive chef John Brennan from Olives and Oil restaurant in New Haven.
Ingredients
Fresh Spaghetti
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Minced Garlic
Sliced Kalamata Olives
Drained Capers
Chopped Canned Sardines in olive oil
Chopped Fresh Parsley
Chopped Fresh Oregano
Chopped Peeled Tomatoes
Fresh Grated Parmesan
Salt & Pepper to taste
Butter
Directions
1. Bring a large pot of water to boil, add salt
2. Sauté garlic in large saute pan with extra virgin olive oil
3. Add capers, olives and sardines and saute for 1-2 minutes
4. Add tomatoes, fresh parsley, fresh oregano and salt & pepper to taste and let simmer
5. While simmering cook your spaghetti, once cooked remove from pot and strain any
additional water
6. Add the spaghetti into your pan of simmering sauce, add grated parmesan and butter,
take away from heat and mix thoroughly with tongs
7. Plate, share and enjoy!