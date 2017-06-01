Bender kitchen: Italian favorite for national olive day

(WTNH)- On national olive day, Teresa and Ryan learned how to make a spaghetti puttanesca with executive chef John Brennan from Olives and Oil restaurant in New Haven.

Ingredients

Fresh Spaghetti

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Minced Garlic

Sliced Kalamata Olives

Drained Capers

Chopped Canned Sardines in olive oil

Chopped Fresh Parsley

Chopped Fresh Oregano

Chopped Peeled Tomatoes

Fresh Grated Parmesan

Salt & Pepper to taste

Butter

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of water to boil, add salt

2. Sauté garlic in large saute pan with extra virgin olive oil

3. Add capers, olives and sardines and saute for 1-2 minutes

4. Add tomatoes, fresh parsley, fresh oregano and salt & pepper to taste and let simmer

5. While simmering cook your spaghetti, once cooked remove from pot and strain any

additional water

6. Add the spaghetti into your pan of simmering sauce, add grated parmesan and butter,

take away from heat and mix thoroughly with tongs

7. Plate, share and enjoy!