Branford police searching for owner of missing rings

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are attempting to return two women’s rings to their rightful owner.

Officers received the rings within the past 10 days when they were misplaced by someone at a local restaurant. The rings are now being held for safekeeping until they can be identified and returned.

The description of the rings, as well as the location where they were recovered, is being withheld to eliminate the possibility of the rings being fraudulently claimed.

If you have lost or misplaced rings, contact Det. Ryan Tobin with a detailed description of the rings at 203-481-4241.