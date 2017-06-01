Branford police searching for owner of missing rings

By Published:
- FILE - Branford Police Cruiser (WTNH / Ken Melech)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are attempting to return two women’s rings to their rightful owner.

Officers received the rings within the past 10 days when they were misplaced by someone at a local restaurant. The rings are now being held for safekeeping until they can be identified and returned.

The description of the rings, as well as the location where they were recovered, is being withheld to eliminate the possibility of the rings being fraudulently claimed.

If you have lost or misplaced rings, contact Det. Ryan Tobin with a detailed description of the rings at 203-481-4241.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s